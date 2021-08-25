unilad
Harry Kane Reveals He Will Stay At Tottenham

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 25 Aug 2021 13:05
Harry Kane Reveals He Will Stay At TottenhamPA

Footballer Harry Kane has announced that he will remain at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain revealed the news today, August 25, and said that he’s ‘100% focused on helping the team achieve success’.

Kane played his first game of the season for Spurs on Sunday, August 22, where the team beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0.

Harry Kane (PA)PA

He wrote on Instagram today:

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.

The news of Kane staying at Spurs has come as a surprise to many, as there were rumours that Kane had made an agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave the team this summer, BBC Sport reports.

Kane was expected to move to Manchester City for a rumoured whopping £150 million, beating the club’s recent recruit Jack Grealish, who they bought for £100 million.

City’s opening offer in June was £100 million, Mail Online reports, however this was only a guaranteed £75 million upfront.

Kane had been City manager Pep Guardiola’s only target to replace club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

The Spurs player led the England team’s efforts in this year’s Euros, which saw the national team in the finals of a men’s major league tournament for the first time since 1966.

Kane was one of the two players, alongside Harry Maguire, to score a goal in the incredibly intense penalty shootout against Italy.

Topics: Sport, Football, Harry Kane, Manchester City, Now, Tottenham Hotspur

