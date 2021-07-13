Harry Kane Slams ‘Vile’ Racists Who Abused England’s Black Players In Passionate Statement

PA Images

Harry Kane has slammed the ‘vile racists’ who’ve sent abuse to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England’s Euros defeat.

In the wake of England’s loss to Italy, coming after an equaliser and Rashford, Sancho and Saka each missing their penalties, racial abuse began flooding their social media accounts. Rashford’s mural in Manchester, painted to honour his work on child food poverty, was also defaced.

The sickening behaviour of some ‘fans’ has seen others rally behind the players, with more than 723,000 people having signed a petition to ban racists from all football matches in England for life.

Kane hasn’t spoken much since the team’s loss, discussing their ‘hurt’ after the game and posting on Twitter about regrouping for the World Cup. However, the English skipper has now taken a moment to condemn the racists going after the three players.

‘Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support and backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an England fan and we don’t want you,’ he wrote.

Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse is ‘just not what we stand for… we have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody, and so that togetherness has to continue,’ Sky News reports.

‘We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together,’ the manager added.

Rashford’s mural, hit with disgusting graffiti, has since been covered by hearts and messages of support from fans, young and old. ‘I hope you won’t be sad for too long because you are such a good person. Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate, then last night you inspired me again, to always be brave,’ one read.

In an emotional post, Rashford said he felt like he ‘let everyone down’, while also saying: ‘I’ve grown into a sport where I expected to read things written about myself. Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up, or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch.’

‘I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from. I’ve felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands,’ he added.