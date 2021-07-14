Harry Maguire’s Dad ‘Crushed’ In Wembley Violence

PA

Harry Maguire’s father suffered suspected broken ribs after being ‘crushed’ in the chaos at Wembley during the Euros final.

The London stadium saw a major breach as England played Italy, with violent, ticketless fans charging security, climbing fences and walls and stampeding in to watch the game.

Police have arrested more than 80 people in the fallout of the match, with 53 from Wembley ‘for a number of offences, including public order offences, ABH, drunk and disorderly and criminal damage,’ the Met said.

Maguire, an England defender who struck a penalty into the top corner as the game drew to a close, spoke to The Sun about the mayhem at the stadium – which has seen some people calling for England to be banned from the World Cup – and how his dad was caught up in the stampede.

‘It was scary. It was not a nice experience – it shook him up. But he was fortunate as every game he has been to he has had my nephew or one of my kids on his shoulders. So I’m thankful that did not happen as it could have been a really serious moment,’ he said.

While his father was in a lot of pain, he declined medical attention. ‘It was scary — he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match. I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss – he got on with it,’ the player said.

‘Dad will always support me and go to the games but he will be a little bit more aware of everything going on around. We should all be more aware and learn from it,’ Maguire added.