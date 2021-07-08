Harry Redknapp Slams Harry Kane’s Winning Goal On GB News
Harry Kane’s winning goal was arguably the most exciting moment of last night’s semifinal against Denmark, causing living rooms up and down the country to erupt with delight.
I know my own friendship group has been a little hoarse this morning following our collective screams of surprise at that rebound goal, initial disappointment quickly replaced with leaping-from-your-seat giddiness.
However, it would appear that there was one person in Britain who wasn’t jumping up and down last night: former football manager and player, Harry Redknapp.
During an appearance on GB News, Redknapp, 74, slammed Kane’s widely-lauded penalty shot as the ‘worst penalty he’s ever taken in his life’.
Redknapp reflected:
It was a real nail-biter, extra time, Harry’s penalty. Even the pressure got to him last night it was probably the worst penalty he’s ever taken in his life.
He continued, ‘Schmeichel saving it and him getting the rebound but overall it was just amazing. It’s been a great couple of weeks and let’s hope we can finish it on Sunday by winning the tournament.’
When asked by presenter Rosie Wright whether he believed the pressure had started to ‘impact the game’, Redknapp replied that he did:
Yes certainly as I say, Harry Kane, what a penalty taker, normally he puts it in the top corners the keepers never get near them.
And even he under the pressure last night completely missed the penalty. The pressure must have been immense on the players knowing that one mistake could cost you the game, the whole country is with you and so much pressure on their shoulders.
However, Redknapp did concede that ‘they carried it great and it was a good game’, adding that ‘Denmark were very good as well’:
It was an entertaining football match but I thought we just about deserved to win it and we’re through it’s just incredible.
Kane, who was awarded the golden boot for his goal-scoring prowess during the last World Cup, took the game-changing penalty shot following a foul against Raheem Sterling.
Initially, the goal was saved by Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. However, thrilling the nation, Kane went for it again, booting it in on the rebound.
Although it doesn’t look as though Redknapp was too blown away this time around, there’s still time to impress, with Kane and the rest of the England team of course due to play in the final against Italy this Sunday.
