Hasbulla Accused Of Running Away ‘Like A Little Girl’ By Abdu Rozik Following UFC Brawl

Hasbulla wasn’t scheduled to fight at UFC 267 this weekend, but that didn’t stop him from getting in a scrap anyway.

The social media star dubbed the ‘mini khabib’ had to be pulled away from rival fighter Abdu Rozik after the two got in a scuffle, with Rozik later issuing a challenge to Hasbulla on Instagram.

In video posted online, Hasbulla was seen gesturing to Rozik before running towards him, with members from both fighters’ camps stepping in as Hasbulla tried to get some swift kicks in before the situation could escalate.

Shortly afterwards, Rozik took to social media to respond to Hasbulla’s actions, posting a picture of himself in a fighting stance with the caption, ‘He made it all clear! He ran off like a little girl. Mission accomplished bro.’

It appears Hasbulla was in Abu Dhabi to support Islam Mackachev in his fight against Dan Hooker, with Rozik apparently attaching himself to the rival’s camp. The attempted scuffle reportedly took place shortly after the conclusion of UFC 267’s headline fight between Glover Texeira and Jan Błachowicz.

Prior to UFC 267, Hasbulla took to Instagram to respond to Hooker’s support for Adbu, telling the pair ‘My brother [Islam Makhachev] will smash you and I will smash your boy’.

Fans of Hasbulla and Rozik have been clamouring for months now to have the two fighters featured on an official UFC line-up, but while Dana White has been aware of the two’s popularity for some time, he’s been cagey about the prospect of Hasbulla becoming a fully fledged UFC fighter.

‘I don’t know if he’ll fight in the UFC, but he’s definitely gonna do something with us,’ White said when asked about the Russian in a recent press conference.

