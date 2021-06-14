Hasbulla Confirms Abdu Rozik Fight In Four Days

Hasbulla/Twitter

Viral star Hasbulla Magomedov will fight Abdu Rozik in four days.

Followers of the 18-year-old Russian, dubbed ‘Mini Khabib’ online, had been waiting for an announcement regarding a face-off with Rozik, a 17-year-old Tajik singer with a similar condition to Hasbulla. It was earlier criticised by the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, which described any bout as ‘unethical’.

However, Asxab Tamaev, said to be the ‘promoter’ of the once-hypothetical fight, has seemingly confirmed the two will clash in four days.

On Instagram, he wrote: ‘Everyone asks when the fight will take place!! Khasbulla and Abdrouzik [sic] needed time to prepare. They are READY. In 3-4 days there will be a BATTLE!’

Hasbulla has what’s known as a Growth Hormone deficiency, a genetic disorder that results in the brain’s pituitary gland, responsible for producing most hormones, being unable to produce Growth Hormone.

Uliana Podpalnaya, head of the athletic association, warned ‘there’s nothing serious about this, this isn’t sport. This is unethical, wrong, from my point of view.’

‘It’s not even like a show fight – they get paid a lot of money and it’s a show to make people laugh. It seems to be that only on the one hand it can be correct and beautiful – if martial arts among small people are made a Paralympic sport. It could be Judo, Karate, and people will understand that this is a serious sport, serious performances, and not some kind of laughing show,’ she told gazeta.ru.

‘Events like this don’t draw attention to the sport of little people. If interest in this appears, it’s only business a lot of money is being invested in it. And from the point of view of the sports career growth of these guys, there are no prospects,’ she added.

Hasbulla has risen to worldwide recognition all across social media, whether it’s TikTok, Instagram or Twitter. In a recent skit released by Tamaev, he asked Hasbulla who he’d like to fight between Logan Paul, Conor McGregor and American mixed martial artist Henry Cejudo. ‘I want to punish this one [Conor McGregor]. He talks too much,’ he replied.

Ahead of Paul’s fight against Floyd Mayweather, he said: ‘I know as long as I channel my inner Hasbulla, the greatest fighter of our time, we are going to get the job done. I’m channeling him. The fiercest warrior the world has ever seen. We love Hasbulla. I want him to walk out with me. Give me Hasbulla!’

Featured Image Credit: Hasbulla/Twitter

