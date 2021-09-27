Hockey Player Makes Racist Gesture At Black Opponent And Gets Ejected

@worldhockeyrpt/@hcdonbass/Twitter

A hockey player was ejected from a match after apparently making a racist gesture at a Black player on the opposite team.

Andrei Deniskin, who plays for HC Kremenchuk in the forward position, made a racist gesture towards Jalen Smereck, who is a player for HC Donbass.

Deniskin is subsequently facing disciplinary action from the Ukrainian Hockey League due to his racist behaviour, which occurred on Sunday, September 26, towards the 24-year-old defence man from Detroit.

It was the second half of the game when Deniskin reportedly shouted at Smereck before proceeding to mime unpeeling and eating a banana, ESPN reports. Deniskin was taken out of the game due to his actions.

Disciplinary proceedings will be opened against Deniskin as a result of his behaviour, the Ukrainian Hockey League stated.

The league said his actions were ‘unacceptable within the framework of a civilised society’.

HC Donbass also condemned Deniskin’s actions, commenting that ‘racism has no place’ in any of society’s sports and that it ‘strongly denies all forms of discrimination’.

After the incident, Deniskin took to Instagram to publicly apologise. He called his actions ‘a gesture that someone can consider as an insult to race’. He concluded by claiming that he ‘respect[s] all people regardless of their race or nationality’.

