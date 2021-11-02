Horse Riding Set To Be Removed From Modern Pentathlon After Olympic Horse Punching Incident

Alamy

Horse riding is set to be removed from the modern pentathlon following an Olympic controversy that prompted accusations of animal cruelty.

The sport was heavily criticised during Tokyo 2020 when a German coach was filmed punching a horse after it failed to co-operate with its rider. Following the backlash, modern pentathlon bosses are now reportedly poised to ditch the use of horses entirely in order to preserve its Olympic status.

The Guardian cites multiple sources as confirming the sport’s governing body has ‘secretly voted’ to replace horse riding with cycling ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, with an announcement expected to be made later this week.

The little-understood sport hit the headlines unexpectedly over the summer when gold-medal hopeful Annika Schleu abandoned the event after her horse, Saint Boy, refused to jump over any of the obstacles on the showjumping course. The distressing scenes quickly went viral on social media, with Schleu seen in floods of tears while repeatedly hitting the horse with a riding crop in an attempt to get it to jump.

Her coach, Kim Raisner, was sent home from the Olympics after being seen punching Saint Boy, with viewers taking to social media to accuse Schleu and Raisner of animal abuse.

Following the controversy UIPM – modern pentathlon’s governing body – said it would discipline Raisner and review the horse riding element of the sport. A spokesperson for UIPM would not confirm any decision about removing horse riding, but said that ‘strategic meetings’ were being held ‘as part of UIPM’s commitment to maintaining a strong, dynamic profile for modern pentathlon.’

While the decision to ditch horses will be welcomed by many animal lovers, some of those involved in the sport have already criticised the move, with former British Olympic modern pentathlete Kate Allenby saying it would be a ‘disaster’ for the event, telling The Guardian ‘it’s not modern pentathlon if it hasn’t got riding in it.’