PA Images/Pixabay

US athletics champion Shelby Houlihan has been handed a four-year doping ban; now, she’s blaming a pork burrito for it.

Everyday foods can lead to people failing drugs tests. For example, as tested on Brainiac by John Tickle back in the day, eating something containing poppy seeds can result in a positive test for opiates.

Houlihan, a record holder in the 1,500m and 5,000m events, was handed a four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday, June 11, after the anabolic steroid nandrolone was found in her sample. Not only does she deny any doping, but she’s said it may have come from a burrito she ate the night before her test.

The 28-year-old received an email from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in January notifying her about the discovery of nandrolone in her sample. ‘When I got that email, I had to read it over about ten times and google what it was that I had just tested positive for. I had never even heard of nandrolone,’ she wrote on Instagram.

According to the athlete, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has long been aware of pork potentially leading to a false positive for nandrolone ‘since certain types of pigs produce it naturally in high amounts. Pig organ meat (offal) has the highest levels of nandrolone.’

PA Images

After she was notified, Houlihan put together a food log of any and all food she consumed in the week of the test in December. ‘We concluded that the most likely explanation was a burrito purchased and consumed approximately 10 hours before that drug test from an authentic Mexican food truck that serves pig offal near my house in Beaverton, Oregon,’ she wrote.

Despite notifying the AIU this was the believed source, in addition to passing a polygraph test and having her hair sampled by ‘one of the world’s foremost toxicologists,’ with WADA concluding there would be a build up of the steroid had she been taking it regularly, ‘nothing moved the lab from their initial snap decision.’

‘I feel completely devastated, lost, broken, angry, confused and betrayed by the very sport that I’ve loved and poured myself into just to see how good I was,’ she wrote.

PA Images

‘I want to be very clear. I have never taken any performance enhancing substances. And that includes that of which I am being accused. I believe in the sport and pushing your body to the limit just to see where the limit is. I’m not interested in cheating. I don’t do this for the accolades, money, or for people to know my name. I do this because I love it. I have so much fun doing it and it’s always the best part of my day,’ she added.

Houlihan will miss this year’s Tokyo Olympics as a result of the ban, as well as the Paris 2024 Games.