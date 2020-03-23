Hulk Marries Ex-Wife’s Niece Just Five Months After Relationship Started

Aunt Iran, I first want to tell you that this message is not an explanation or justification of anything. I needed to tell you some things that unfortunately circumstances do not allow me to say personally. Although it is irrelevant to you now, I love you very much and care about you, so I am speaking here.

I really want you to know things that maybe everyone will talk about differently, mere speculation, but I don’t really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to be worse.

It’s been very hard to face all this, but I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t true. I never imagined it could happen, but we don’t rule our heart, no one is immune or exempt from it. Live the greatest of feelings.

I’m sorry for everything. If I could choose, we wouldn’t be going through this, but life doesn’t spin the way we imagine it to. He showed me that there was no chance of a possible return, so we allowed ourselves to live.