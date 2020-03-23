Hulk Marries Ex-Wife’s Niece Just Five Months After Relationship Started
Brazilian footballer Hulk has tied the knot with his ex-wife’s niece just five months after the pair started dating.
The Shanghai SIPG star, whose real name is Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, ended his 12-year-long relationship with his wife, Iran Angelo, in July.
However, he wasted no time in moving on as in October he sparked up a relationship with her niece, Camila Angelo.
The pair have been open about their relationship and regularly pose together for Instagram pictures, with one recent post indicating they’ve secured their whirlwind romance by getting married.
Though Hulk didn’t explicitly announce anything about a wedding, his caption said it all as he included a love heart and ring emoji. The image, shared last week, showed the couple posing together and holding each other’s left hands, on which rings can be seen on each ring finger.
Camila shared the same photo, this time captioned with multiple flower emojis. The two posts received many comments from followers congratulating the happy couple, and Hulk further symbolised at his new status as a married man by adding a ring emoji to his Instagram bio.
Argentine outlet Infobae reported on the pair’s nuptials, claiming Camila needed to get married in a ‘sudden’ fashion in order to obtain a visa and stay in China, where Hulk plays football.
The marriage will no doubt be a sore spot for Iran, who shares three children with the footballer and has previously spoken out about Hulk’s lack of consideration regarding his new relationship.
Speaking to UOL Esporte columnist Leo Dias last year, as per news.com.au, she commented:
It is deeply regretted that Mr Hulk, not content with ending a marriage of more than 12 years, he then did not respect the pain of the one who always devoted love, affection, respect and consideration to him — as well as his children, whose supreme interests should be preserved by their father.
Camila appeared to extend an olive branch to her aunt in a lengthy Instagram post shared on a since-deleted account, where she apologised for the hurt she had caused.
She wrote:
Aunt Iran, I first want to tell you that this message is not an explanation or justification of anything. I needed to tell you some things that unfortunately circumstances do not allow me to say personally. Although it is irrelevant to you now, I love you very much and care about you, so I am speaking here.
I really want you to know things that maybe everyone will talk about differently, mere speculation, but I don’t really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to be worse.
It’s been very hard to face all this, but I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t true. I never imagined it could happen, but we don’t rule our heart, no one is immune or exempt from it. Live the greatest of feelings.
I’m sorry for everything. If I could choose, we wouldn’t be going through this, but life doesn’t spin the way we imagine it to. He showed me that there was no chance of a possible return, so we allowed ourselves to live.
Though Hulk and Camila are likely to receive some backlash for tying the knot so soon after his divorce, hopefully the pair will continue to make each other happy.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Sport, Camila Angelo, Football, Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, Hulk, Iran Angelo, Shanghai SIPG