‘Hurt’ England Captain Harry Kane Speaks Out On Euro 2020 Final Defeat

PA Images

England captain Harry Kane has spoken out about the ‘hurt’ of losing the Euros final.

Luke Shaw pulled the side into an early lead, but with Italy’s equaliser and three missed penalties, it wasn’t enough to secure the win on the night.

After the game, Kane spoke about how the loss to Italy would ‘hurt for the rest of our careers’. But now, he’s hopeful for the team’s future in next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

‘Last night hurts. It’ll hurt for a long time. But we’ve come so far and broken down so many barriers that this is not the end. We win together, lose together and will regroup together for the World Cup. Thanks for all your support this summer,’ he wrote on Twitter.

While Jordan Pickford managed some great saves, the game was lost after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties. Manager Gareth Southgate has accepted ‘total responsibility’ for the defeat, amid criticism of his choice of takers.

Southgate also joined in condemning the racial abuse targeting the three players, which flooded social media almost immediately after the game.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Kane insisted the squad should be ‘extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved… I couldn’t have given more, the boys couldn’t have given more.’

‘Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose. It wasn’t our night but it’s been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high. It’s going to hurt for a while, but we’re on the right track and we’re building and hopefully we can progress from this next year,’ he said.

Southgate reiterated that it’d be difficult for the players to swallow, but ‘when they reflect on what they have done, they should be incredibly proud of themselves. The players have been an absolute credit. They have given everything they possibly could.’