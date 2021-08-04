Injured British Olympian Refuses Help And Insists On Finishing The Race

@BBCSport/Twitter

Despite having injured herself, Team GB’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson refused help and insisted on finishing her race.

The 28-year-old was partaking in the heptathlon and was sitting in fifth place after finishing 15th in the shot put.

Advert 10

However, it was during the 200m that Johnson-Thompson suffered a devastating injury which saw her lying on the floor in pain.

It’s believed the injury related to the Olympian’s Achilles tendon, which could be seen heavily strapped up on her right foot.

PA Images

At the end of 2020, Johnson-Thompson suffered a ruptured Achilles and barely competed this year as a consequence. While there were hopes she would have healed in time for the Olympics, today’s injury has crushed any dreams of her winning a medal.

Advert 10

However, despite being badly injured, the athlete refused help from the Tokyo 2020 staff and managed to get back to her feet.

They had brought a wheelchair over for the 28-year-old, but Johnson-Thompson was determined to cross the finish line.

Once back on her feet, she slowly began to jog towards the end and limped across the finish line.

Advert 10

While she managed to complete the race, she went on to be disqualified for leaving her lane, BBC Sport reports.

Seeing the evident devastation on her face, a BBC Sport commentator described it as a ‘sad, sad end’ for Johnson-Thompson.

People on social media have since applauded the athlete for her Olympic spirit. One person wrote, ‘[It’s] not just Olympic spirit, but general all round spirit in Life. Youngsters should take note of this moment which shows such resilience & determination to finish despite what happened.’

Advert 10

Someone else said, ‘Devastated for her but what a lady! Great spirit and mentality! Rest and heal for next year!’

Meanwhile, someone else compared her actions to that of Derek Redmond’s in the 1992 Olympics. He was helped over 400m finish line by his dad after he sustained an injury.

Another Twitter-user said they were disappointed for Johnson-Thompson. They wrote, ‘Gutted for KJT, the injury caught up with her. If Olympics was last year she would have challenged for gold medal.’

Advert 10

A fifth person wrote, ‘You have to admire those greats who don’t quite achieve that of which they are capable. They are probably even greater and stronger than those who do.’

Many others wished the athlete a speedy recovery.