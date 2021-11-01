International Sports Body Changes Dress Code After Bikini Backlash

Alamy

The International Handball Federation has taken action after the Norwegian women’s beach handball team were fined for refusing to wear bikini bottoms.

The team insisted on wearing shorts during the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria for their match against Spain. However, in July, they were resultantly handed a €1,500 (£1,295) fine, equating to €150 (£129.50) per player, for what the European Handball Federation called ‘improper clothing’.

Regardless of players’ comfortability, regulations stated that women competing in handball competitions must wear bikini bottoms.

The dress regulations sparked widespread backlash, with the likes of US singer P!nk taking to Twitter to contest the ‘very sexist’ rules, even offering to pay the fine for the team. Abid Raja, the country’s minister for culture and sport, also called out the fine as ‘completely ridiculous’, The Guardian reports.

Off the back of such criticism, the regulations have been changed and will now allow players to wear shorts and tank tops, rather than just bikini bottoms and sports bras.

In the updated athlete uniform regulations stated in the 9B Rules of the Game b) Beach Handball document, the International Handball Federation (IHF) states the outfits must ‘contribute to helping athletes increase their performance as well as remain coherent with the sportive and attractive image of the sport.’

In relation to women’s required dress code, it details:

Women’s body fit tank tops must be sleeveless and close fitting, and respect the space for the required brandings. Female athletes must wear short tight pants with a close fit that are in accordance with the graphics on p. 57.

International Handball Federation

In colder and ‘severe’ weather conditions, players, whether male or female, are allowed to wear ‘long tight pants down to the ankle and not to the knees’ alongside a ‘tight shirt’, but will have to consult with ‘official medical staff’ in order to wear the adapted kit.

The new regulations follow a campaign that gained over 61,000 signatures by Norway-based Australian activist Talitha Stone.

Stone said:

I hope this is the beginning of the end of sexism and objectification of women and girls in sport. And that in future all women and girls will be free to participate in sport without fear of wardrobe malfunctions and sexual harassment.

Despite the updated requirements, which saw five sports ministers from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland, call on the IHF to ‘not only accommodate current female athletes, but also to support and encourage all athletes regardless of their gender or background to remain in the sport’, differences between male and female uniform rules still persist.

While women can now wear shorts rather than bikini bottoms, their uniform is still required to be ‘body fit’ or ‘tight’, despite men not having the same dress code placed upon them.

Other sports, including badminton, tennis and track and field, also received backlash for their uniform standards, with the Badminton World Federation coming under fire in 2011 for requiring women at elite level to wear skirts or dresses to maintain interest in the sport.

