Italian Captain Accused Of Mind Games Before Penalty Shoot-Out Win Over Spain

The semi-finals of the Euros saw Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini accused of using some unconventional mind games against Spain.

Last night, Italy and Spain battled it out in a tense game to see who would make the final of the Euros. After extra time, the game went to penalties and people noticed an odd exchange between the respective captains.

The coin toss to decide which team takes the penalty is usually a serious affair, but Chiellini seemed to be having a great time. In fact, he even grabbed hold of the Spanish captain, Jordi Alba, in a playful tussle.

The grabbing of the Spanish captain led some to believe the body language helped Italy win the penalty shoot out. Many viewers have commented that the exchange was a standout moment in the game, with one Twitter user noting, ‘Chiellini’s mind games at the shootout coin toss was the highlight of the shootout for me – intimidating experience.’

It’s unclear whether Chiellini was deliberately trying to play mind games, or if he was just excited for the penalties. After all, Spain had missed a few penalty kicks this tournament, so the Italians may have fancied their chances.

Equally, at the age of 36 and after winning numerous accolades with Juventus, there’s a good chance that the captain was just at ease with the pressure of the situation.

Italy will now face either England or Denmark in the Euro 2020 final on July 11.