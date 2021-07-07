unilad
Advert

Italian Captain Accused Of Mind Games Before Penalty Shoot-Out Win Over Spain

by : Daniel Richardson on : 07 Jul 2021 09:54
Italian Captain Accused Of Pre-Penalty Shoot Out Mind GamesPA/BBC

The semi-finals of the Euros saw Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini accused of using some unconventional mind games against Spain.

Last night, Italy and Spain battled it out in a tense game to see who would make the final of the Euros. After extra time, the game went to penalties and people noticed an odd exchange between the respective captains.

Advert

The coin toss to decide which team takes the penalty is usually a serious affair, but Chiellini seemed to be having a great time. In fact, he even grabbed hold of the Spanish captain, Jordi Alba, in a playful tussle.

The grabbing of the Spanish captain led some to believe the body language helped Italy win the penalty shoot out. Many viewers have commented that the exchange was a standout moment in the game, with one Twitter user noting, ‘Chiellini’s mind games at the shootout coin toss was the highlight of the shootout for me – intimidating experience.’

Advert

It’s unclear whether Chiellini was deliberately trying to play mind games, or if he was just excited for the penalties. After all, Spain had missed a few penalty kicks this tournament, so the Italians may have fancied their chances.

Equally, at the age of 36 and after winning numerous accolades with Juventus, there’s a good chance that the captain was just at ease with the pressure of the situation.

Advert

Italy will now face either England or Denmark in the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend
News

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend

Stephen Dorff Slams ‘Garbage’ Black Widow, Says He Is ‘Embarrassed’ For Scarlett Johansson
Film and TV

Stephen Dorff Slams ‘Garbage’ Black Widow, Says He Is ‘Embarrassed’ For Scarlett Johansson

Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks
Life

Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks

Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th
News

Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Sport, Italy, no-article-matching, Now, Spain

 