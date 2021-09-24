Italian Moroccan Boxer Beats Nazi-Tattooed Opponent For Title

@hassan_nourdine_eltiburon/@michelebroili93/Instagram

Hassan Nourdine beat his opponent Michele Broili, who is covered in Nazi tattoos, during Italy’s super-featherweight boxing title.

Nourdine, who was born in Morocco, won the title on Sunday, September 19, which was hosted in the eastern Italian town of Trieste.

The match was broadcast live on the Gazzetta dello Sport website, meaning thousands of people will have watched it and seen Broili’s Neo-Nazi and fascist tattoos.

34-year-old Nourdine has since been branded a hero by the press in light of his defeat of opponent Broili and his offensive tattoos.

Some of Broili tattoos include the number 88, a white supremacist numerical code for Heil Hitler, a flag with the inscription ‘SS’, and a ‘totenkopf’ skull, giving the nod to 3rd SS Panzer Division ‘Totenkopf’, an elite military division of the Nazi party’s Schutzstaffel organisation during WWII.

The 28-year-old also has a large ‘Return to Camelot’ tattoo across his torso, which is a far right rally that happens every five years, VICE reports.

Nourdine has since addressed his opponents offensive tattoos, and described them as ‘obscene’.

He said, ‘When I got into the ring and saw those tattoos, I was shocked. […] I found those tattoos obscene. There is no justification,’ The Guardian reports.

The Italian Boxing Federation has since been criticised for allowing Broili to compete with such tattoos, including by Nourdine himself.

The super-featherweight boxing champion said, ‘The Italian Boxing Federation should have realised from the beginning that this boxer had those sympathies. Inciting hatred is punishable by law.’

In light of the controversy, the Italian Boxing Federation has issued a statement condemning the boxer’s behaviour, and said that it will submit the case to the sports justice body.

Police are also said to be looking into the matter with prosecutors in Trieste currently considering a criminal investigation.

Broili is yet to comment on the matter, but his coach appeared to defend him, stating that the tattoos were ‘done in his youth’.

Despite his controversial tattoos, Nourdine insisted that the boxer was ‘never disrespectful towards [him]’.

He did however brand Sunday’s victory as a ‘double win’, adding that ‘whoever wins out against these ideologies should be proud’.

