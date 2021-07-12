unilad
Italy Vice Captain Makes Savage Dig At England Following Euro 2020 Win

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Jul 2021 11:55
Italy Vice Captain Makes Savage Dig At England Following Euro 2020 WinPA Images

Almost immediately after winning the Euros final, Italy’s vice captain started trolling English fans. 

After 55 years of waiting for another international men’s final and weeks of ‘It’s coming home’ filling homes, pubs and streets, England’s tournament ended with a loss against Italy after missing three penalties.

While the players licked their wounds and crowds cheered on the team regardless of their defeat, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci was quick to torment English fans.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka’s penalties, while Marcus Rashford successfully led the keeper the other way before hitting the post. Jordan Pickford pulled off some incredible saves, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

After Italy won the game, Bonucci was filmed screaming ‘It’s coming to Rome’ down the camera, an obvious twist of the iconic Three Lions chorus. As he took his victory lap around Wembley’s pitch with Giorgio Chiellini, he also shouted: ‘More pasta! We need to eat more pasta!’

Bonucci described getting to the final and beating England as ‘the icing on the cake that makes us legends,’ Football Italia reports.

‘It’s a dream come true and the credit goes to the coach, the whole squad. When we got together in Sardinia, there was something different compared to the past. We slowly gained confidence, certainty, unity… it’s a unique feeling and we are relishing it,’ he said.

‘Seeing 58,000 people leave before the trophy was handed out is something to relish, now the Cup is coming to Rome. They thought it was staying in London, sorry for them, but Italy once again taught a lesson,’ Bonucci continued.

‘We said during the warm-up, what was happening in the stands was purely just background noise. We had 34 games unbeaten, all we needed to do was exactly what we’d done so far to get here, not one bit more, not one bit less,’ he added.

