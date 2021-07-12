Jack Grealish Accused Of ‘Throwing Southgate Under The Bus’ With Penalty Tweet

PA Images

England player Jack Grealish has been accused of throwing manager Gareth Southgate ‘under the bus’ with a recent tweet.

England lost to Italy in the Euros final, initially pulling into an early lead before losing on penalties, with misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Southgate has already taken ‘total responsibility’ for the defeat, specifically commenting on his choice for those taking penalties. Grealish has since responded to the criticisms around the chosen players, with some fans accusing him of throwing the manager under the bus.

After the match, Roy Keane slammed the older English players for allowing younger players like Saka, who’s 19, to take such an important penalty.

‘If you’re [Raheem] Sterling or [Jack] Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can’t. You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you. They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up,’ he told ITV.

‘I said I wanted to take one!!!! The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will [sic],’ Grealish responded on Twitter.

While many have defended the player, saying he’s shut down the nonsense over the ‘cowardice’ of senior players and doesn’t have a need to justify anything, others have seen it as going against the manager, unintentionally or not.

‘Just threw Southgate under the bus lol. What was he saving you for Jack? Why is a 19-year-old who has never taken a penalty going before you or anyone else for that matter?’ one user replied. ‘This was a very unnecessary tweet from him. Threw his manager under the bus and is probably going to be benched at the next tournament because of it,’ another wrote.