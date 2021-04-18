Jake Paul Accused Of Rigging Fight Against Ben Askren After First Round Knock Out

@Sportscentre/Twitter

YouTuber Jake Paul has been accused of rigging his first-round knockout fight against retired MMA star Ben Askren.

Anyone who has followed the 24-year-old’s short but energetic boxing career will know that he’s no stranger to knockouts, having won his first two fights against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson in a similar fashion.

But one minute into the first round, the referee put a stop to the eagerly-anticipated fight after Paul knocked the martial arts fighter to the ground.

However, while most have been impressed by the controversial YouTuber’s illustrious boxing career so far, not everyone is convinced, with some people on social media claiming the fight must be rigged since Askren had already got back on his feet by the time the ref called it off.

‘Ben Askren went five rounds with Doug Lima and you think Jake f*cking Paul was one punching this dude out? Rigged city,’ one viewer wrote.

‘So rigged. But at least ben Askren banked the money Jake Paul paid him to take that quick L,’ another tweeted.

A third wrote:

Askren took a dive and Triller fights are totally rigged. N0 chance Paul ever fights outside of Triller when he can control and dictate the entire narrative. He’ll never fight an actual boxer in a legit match when he can troll like this and feed his ego.

‘I’m convinced that fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren was rigged. Nothing in it for Askren besides money,’ another added. ‘You can’t tell me he has the MMA career that he did and gets knocked out from that with boxing gloves on. Everything felt very off about that fight.’

Following his third official victory, Paul said he was ‘living in a dream right now’, before addressing the sexual assault allegations made against him, which he has denied, as well as the death of his bodyguard, Shadow.

‘I still haven’t processed it, it’s hard and to have to hold it together as a warrior for my team,’ he said.

‘I had to suppress my emotions and when I got the ‘W’, it all set in, this is truly for him. I wish he was here to experience this moment.’

Paul continued:

I said this fight would be easier than the Nate Robinson fight; at one point I was the underdog, that sounds crazy but I was the underdog. I knew Ben would sit there like a typical MMA fighter and have no head movement. I’m just too powerful.

The YouTuber later took to Twitter to ask fans, ‘Who should I fight next?’