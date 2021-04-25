Jake Paul And Daniel Cormier Get Into Heated Confrontation After He Calls Him ‘Fat Ass’

PA Images/jakepaul/Twitter

Daniel Cormier has sent a clear message to Jake Paul, interrupting a recent UFC fight to let the YouTuber know exactly how he feels about his emerging boxing career.

While watching the preliminary bout between Randy Brown and Alex Oliveira at UFC 261 on Saturday, April 24, Cormier began chanting ‘f*ck Jake Paul’ as Paul made his way to his seat.

The chant quickly caught on, reverberating around the packed crowds at Florida’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, and very soon drowned out Joe Rogan’s UFC commentary.

Rogan ultimately had not choice but to acknowledge the chant, stating:

I found out what the chant was, it was ‘F Jake Paul’. That’s what they were all yelling out.

Cormier then told Joe that he’d just had an altercation with Paul, with the pair having been embroiled in a heated social media exchange over the past week.

He revealed:

I just saw Jake Paul and I pointed at him and said don’t play with me. Cause I’ll smack him in the face. He’s right there. I’ll slap [him]. I don’t play those games, Joe.

Footage from the arena which has been widely shared on social media shows Cormier pointing angrily in Paul’s face. Their conversation isn’t quite clear, however the pair look unlikely to kiss and make up anytime soon.

This latest altercation comes mere days after Paul boasted that he could ‘beat the f*ck’ out of Cormier, blasting the former UFC champ as a ‘fat ass’.

During an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul expressed a keen interest in facing off Cormier, declaring:

Daniel Cormier, I’ll beat the f*ck out of your fat ass too, just like Stipe did. I swear to god, I’ll beat the f*ck out of Daniel Cormier.

Cormier has previously asserted that he wouldn’t lower himself to fight Paul, telling ESPN, ‘I would kill him’. However, could this recent fiery exchange show that Cormier may be changing his mind?