Jake Paul Announces Next Fight Date With Snoop Dogg Confirmed As Commentator

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Jan 2021 12:37
Jake Paul has announced his next fight will take place in April, with Snoop Dogg confirmed as commentator. 

The YouTuber has been going out of his way in recent weeks to secure another opponent in the ring, calling out the likes of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in an effort to get something lined up.

He has now confirmed an upcoming fight for April, promising an event consisting of ‘Snoop Dogg commentating, huge musical performances… [and] massive people on the undercard’.

Check out his announcement below:

Paul initially stated the fight would take place on April 10, but he appeared to have misspoken as he is now promoting the event for April 17.

The boxer was evidently hoping to secure a well-known opponent, but it’s currently unclear whether his efforts have paid off as he’s not revealed, or seemingly even decided, who he’ll be going up against.

Addressing viewers in his video, Paul said his team were going for the ‘biggest pay-per-view event ever’, and that there were a ‘bunch of people we are trying to lock down as opponents’.

He commented:

I want to fight, like, a real fighter, so that’s what we’ve sort of been working on, but it’s crazy because once you start to actually go into contracts with a lot of these people, such as Dillon Danis, they don’t actually want to sign the contract. They don’t actually want to get down to business. They’re scared.

Paul expressed his hopes that he would be able to announce his opponent next week, so keep your eyes peeled.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

