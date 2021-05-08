Jake Paul Banned From Logan Paul And Floyd Mayweather Fight After Press Conference Brawl

ODDSbible/AnazHaroon/Twitter

Jake Paul has been banned from attending Logan Paul’s fight with Floyd Mayweather after their ‘gotcha hat’ brawl.

On May 6, Logan and Mayweather met at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ahead of their bout in June. However, after the world champion boasted he’d be happy to fight both brothers on the same night, Jake tried to get in on the action – and left with a black eye.

Advert 10

The altercation spread like wildfire online, with memes and mockery over Jake finally getting a taste of being rumbled by an actual boxer. However, his little stunt has led to him being banned from the fight, it seems.

In an Instagram story, Logan told his brother, ‘They’re not letting you into the fight. You’re literally banned from the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6.’ Jake responded, ‘Swipe up, I’ll buy the fight. I don’t care.’

While no official statement has been released from the venue regarding the ban, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising given how much havoc Jake caused by trying to steal Mayweather’s hat. In the immediate fallout, Mayweather can be heard shouting how he’s ‘gonna k*ll that motherf*cker’.

Advert 10

Loading…

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Logan said, ‘I f*cking wished it wasn’t real. I wish it was staged. That sh*t is not funny. It’s not fun for anyone. That sh*t just got personal by default. It was supposed be like a cute little press conference… come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the f*ck?’

Jake has since changed his Twitter name to GOTCHA HAT and wrote, ‘Word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me if I die… I died for the hat.’

Logan’s fight against Mayweather will take place on June 6. UK pay-per-view details have still to be announced.

Advert 10