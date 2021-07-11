Jake Paul Brutally Mocks Conor McGregor After First Round Defeat To Dustin Poirier

jakepaul/Instagram/PA Images

Jake Paul is piling on Conor McGregor after his freak injury and loss to Dustin Poirier.

Last December, the YouTuber-turned-boxer offered McGregor $50 million to fight in a cringe-worthy, foul-mouthed video. Apparently, the two sides were in discussion about a possible bout, despite UFC President Dana White’s staunch disregard for the Paul brothers, earlier saying he’d consider having Amanda Nunes ‘knock his ass out’.

Following McGregor’s loss last night, July 10, as a result of a broken leg, Paul has ramped up the mockery with tweets, a revised fight offer and a piece of ‘sleepy’ jewellery.

‘SLEEPY MCGREGOR,’ he first tweeted. ‘My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars,’ he added. Paul also tweeted The Diamond after the match with a picture of a ‘sleepy McGregor’ chain worth $100,000, writing, ‘Aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me I think you deserve it lmk.’

‘You can tell Conor has lost ‘it’, he no longer speaks from a place of authenticity and you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies. He takes offense to everything now. He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s. When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is [sic],’ Paul also wrote ahead of the fight.

In a pre-fight interview, McGregor was asked about the possibility of a fight between the Paul brothers. ‘I couldn’t care about them two dingbats,’ he said.

‘I don’t see so, but never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing and whatnot, who f*ckin’ knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em,’ McGregor added.

McGregor is expected to go into surgery today after rolling his ankle, with White already discussing plans for a fourth fight between the two competitors in the future. Paul will next go up against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley – in a boxing match, of course.