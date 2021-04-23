Jake Paul Calls For Pete Davidson To Be Banned From Boxing Commentary After He Mocked Him

IMPAULSIVE/YouYube

Jake Paul took aim at Pete Davidson after the comedian mocked him to his face ahead of the YouTuber’s fight with Ben Askren.

Before his TKO victory at the Triller Fight Club event, the Saturday Night Live star had a tense interview in Paul’s locker room, where he compared him to Charlie Sheen and reportedly asked him about recent sexual assault allegations, which he’s denied.

While chatting to Askren, he referred to Paul as a ‘piece of sh*t’. In the fallout of his comments, Paul has no intention of bringing Davidson back for future events – I’m sure he’ll be gutted.

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake and Logan Paul’s dad can be heard saying: ‘Can I fight this piece of sh*t?’

While others debated why he wanted to take part in the first place, with some suggesting he was just doing his job, Paul said: ‘F*ck that guy. He won’t ever be a part of those ever again. He f*cked this sh*t up, bro… the sh*t he said is like sh*t you can’t take back.’

Davidson told Paul: ‘You remind me of Charlie Sheen when he went on his winning tirade.’ However, he also did pay him a compliment, saying he’s a ‘for-real dude’ and he was excited for him to get in the ring.

Then again, in his interview with Askren, the comedian said: ‘He’s clearly is not a good influence on any of the youth culture. He kind of has this whole following so he thinks he can do whatever he wants… that’s what we’re trying to get through to the kids, that he’s a piece of sh*t.’

In another pre-fight segment, Davidson said: ‘You can tell how professional this event is by them having me here. We are backstage at Jake Paul’s dressing room, or locker room if you want to call it that.’

He continued: ‘Today is a really wild day for boxing because it just shows how low it has truly sunk. I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers you can truly f*cking do whatever you want.’

Davidson said: ‘I mean, maybe PewDiePie will cure cancer and Charlie D’Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows? Tonight we have a bout between Ben Askren, who I don’t know who that is still and I’ve been reading up on him all week, and Jake Paul and, you know, they both suck, at least someone is going to get hurt. Now, back to you guys in the booth, some real announcers over there.’

