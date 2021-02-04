Jake Paul Calls Out Floyd Mayweather By Reciting Foul-Mouthed Poem

Dear Mr Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favour and stay off social media. You should focus on learning to read, retirement or maybe an encyclopaedia.

You call me out to fight, but you’re half my height. You might beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type. F*ck your proposition, I don’t do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions. 50-50 commissions.

Oh, and we haven’t forgotten you tried training Nate to beat me. I left him on conscious on the canvas. Let’s hope you’re not that easy.

A quick NBA knockout, he’s never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter my friend? After I KO Askren on Triller April 17. I would love to fight you Floyd and punch you in those fake veneer ass teeth.