Jake Paul Calls Out Floyd Mayweather By Reciting Foul-Mouthed Poem
Jake Paul has launched a social media attack against Floyd Mayweather in the form of an expletive-filled poem.
The YouTuber, who’s brother is set to take on the undefeated boxer, joked about Mayweather’s height, his daughter, and said he would love to punch his ‘veneer ass teeth’.
Yesterday, February 3, Mayweather said his plans for the next year include an exhibition match against Jake, alongside a fight against long-time rival 50 Cent. His brother Logan was scheduled to take on Mayweather this month, but that has been postponed.
In a video posted to Instagram, Jake recites the poem:
Dear Mr Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favour and stay off social media. You should focus on learning to read, retirement or maybe an encyclopaedia.
You call me out to fight, but you’re half my height. You might beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type. F*ck your proposition, I don’t do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions. 50-50 commissions.
Oh, and we haven’t forgotten you tried training Nate to beat me. I left him on conscious on the canvas. Let’s hope you’re not that easy.
A quick NBA knockout, he’s never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter my friend? After I KO Askren on Triller April 17. I would love to fight you Floyd and punch you in those fake veneer ass teeth.
Mayweather rejected Jake’s claim, writing on Instagram that the ‘two bullsh*t boxing matches he had were exhibitions’.
‘They were not against real professional boxers,’ he said.
In response to the YouTuber joking about his reading skills, he wrote: ‘I don’t even play when it comes to education because millions of Blacks got lynched just for reading. Let me see, you went to get a Black boxing trainer, try to dress like you’re Black, wear jewellery like Black people, try to dance like Black people, but you don’t want to be BLACK. All you do is jack Black swag from us. You go from groupie fan to a fake professional fighter, this world is crazy.’
The YouTuber’s poem references a fight between Jake and Nate Robinson from November 2020, which the YouTuber won with a knockout in the second round.
Following the event, Mayweather expressed his support for Robinson, writing on Instagram that he was proud of the former NBA basketball player.
Jake is currently preparing for his third professional fight with MMA star Ben Askren.
‘If Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well,’ Mayweather said in a social media post yesterday, February 3.
‘I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All’,’ Mayweather wrote.
