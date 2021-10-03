unilad
Jake Paul Calls Out ‘Irish Idiot’ Conor McGregor For His Drinking In Foul-Mouthed Rant

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Oct 2021 14:04
Jake Paul Calls Out 'Irish Idiot' Conor McGregor For His Drinking In Foul-Mouthed Rant

Jake Paul is back with more of his trash talk aimed at Conor McGregor, dubbing him an ‘Irish idiot’ in a new interview.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been chasing the UFC star since December last year, coming off the back of two wins against AnEsonGib, another YouTuber, and former NBA player Nate Robinson. Alas, for Paul, it doesn’t appear that McGregor is interested.

Since then, Paul’s boxing profile has only increased, having fought and won against Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He’s still got McGregor in his sights, but also has some advice for the Irishman.

Jake Paul Thinks He Knows Why Conor McGregor 'Tried To Fight' Machine Gun Kelly At VMAsPA Images

Paul recently spoke to talkSPORT about the launch of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), his new boxing promotion company aimed at maximising the profile of fellow fighters and giving them the tools to hone their brand, much like himself and his brother, Logan.

‘The content and social media, that’s my bread and butter. I’ve been marketing myself since I was 14 years old making videos. It’s a new era in boxing, there’s a new way to get fans, there’s a new way to draw attention to yourself and I guess I’m sort of leading that movement,’ he said.

‘That’s what we want to do; roll out that formula for MVP athletes to become superstars all across the board.’

Jake Paul Thinks He Knows Why Conor McGregor 'Tried To Fight' Machine Gun Kelly At VMAsPA Images

He was asked what he’d do if McGregor happened to sign with MVP. ‘If Conor was my client I would say stop drinking you Irish idiot. Put the bottle down, put the bottle down and get some Ws! And those fake teeth are ugly as f*ck,’ Paul said.

In a previous, foul-mouthed video, in which Paul offered McGregor $50 million to fight, he called the MMA star an Irish ‘c*nt’ and described his wife as a ‘four’.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul

