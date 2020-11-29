unilad
Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To Fight After Knockout Victory Over Nate Robinson

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Nov 2020 12:14
YouTuber Jake Paul has challenged Conor McGregor to a fight following his victory last night, November 28.

Paul’s fight against NBA player Nate Robinson saw the basketball player knocked out in the second round.

Their match was the undercard for the highly-anticipated Tyson vs Jones Jr. exhibition, which ended in a draw.

36-year-old Robinson received a brutal right hook to the face from Paul, which led to the retired sports star collapsing face-first onto the ground.

Robinson then appeared to be unconscious for a short period of time, but was able to get back on his feet after receiving medical attention. According to the Evening Standard, he was later taken to hospital.

This is the second knock-out win for 23-year-old Paul. His first win was his boxing debut in January against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Paul called out a handful of other people he wants to fight, including UFC star Conor McGregor.

PA

He said in the interview:

I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out.

There’s my brother, there’s KSI on the line, Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport a long time. I’m in love with it, so why not.

People on Twitter were quick to point out that this would be a big step for Paul and poked fun at the idea of the two fighting.

While the YouTuber seems to want to take part in the sport for the foreseeable future, other sports stars have called for celebrity matches like Paul vs Robinson’s to stop.

Teddy Atlas, former trainer of Mike Tyson, tweeted his disapproval that Robinson had been allowed to enter the ring to fight against Paul, who has been training as a boxer. He wrote, ‘I don’t care about athletes or not, stop allowing guys who don’t know how to fight into a ring. Paul has actually trained to fight. Awful.’

He then questioned, ‘Why have a California commission if they allow this?’

Agreeing with this, seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano wrote

They need to STOP this Stupid Celebrity boxing thing. Boxing is a serious game. Nothing to be doing for YouTube likes. Most amateurs turning pro fight 4 rds these guys debuting in a 6 rdr. Someone’s going to get really Hurt one day. Not cool at All [sic].

Whether you’re on board with celebrity fights or not, you can’t deny that Paul’s KO of Robinson was pretty brutal.

