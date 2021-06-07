Jake Paul Claims Logan Paul Actually Won Floyd Mayweather Fight

jakepaul/Instagram/PA Images

Jake Paul claims Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather, despite no knockout or official winner being announced after their fight.

The pair faced off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium last night, June 6, in an unsanctioned exhibition bout with no judges or points. The only way a ‘winner’ could have emerged was with a knockout or TKO.

As people all over the world inevitably tuned in, the 44-year-old undefeated champ let Logan, 26, swing around the ring for the full eight rounds, with each fighter taking home millions as a result. However, Jake thinks his brother was the victor.

On Twitter, Jake wrote: ’50-1. HOLY F*CK. MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER.’ He also tweeted: ‘GOTCHA F*CKING CAREER,’ harkening back to when he stole Mayweather’s hat at a press conference, causing a heated scuffle in which the younger Paul brother left with a black eye.

Again, there was no official winner, so Mayweather’s perfect record remains unchanged. ‘Bruh why are you lying like we didn’t just watch the fight,’ one user replied. ‘No yo brother hugged another man for an hour,’ another wrote. ‘Lol your brother lost and Floyd wasn’t trying,’ a third commented.

Others have honed in on the round-by-round stats, with Logan landing 28 significant strikes out of 217 punches, while Mayweather landed 43 of his 107 punches. Both fighters delivered seven jabs, while Mayweather had 36 power shots over Logan’s 21.

Following the fight, Mayweather said he ‘had fun,’ adding: ‘You got to realise that I’m not 21 no more… but it’s good to move around with these young guys, test my skills – just to have some fun.’

‘He’s better than I thought he was… as far as with the big guys, the heavyweights, it’s going to be kind of hard. But he’s a tough, rough competitor. It was good action, we had fun. I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy,’ he said.

‘When the money comes, we’ll see who is the real winner. At the end of the day, I’m going into the Hall of Fame for boxing. I have nothing to prove… I want to thank all the fans who came out, I want to thank the fans who bought pay-per-view,’ Mayweather added.

After the fight came to an end, Logan paid respect to Mayweather, calling him one of the best boxers of all time. ‘It’s one of the greatest moments of my life. I’m happy to have made it out,’ he said.

Featured Image Credit: jakepaul/Instagram/PA Images

