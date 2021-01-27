Jake Paul Claims Opponent Ben Askren’s Wife Has Been DMing Him
Jake Paul is known for ruffling a few feathers, and is continuing to do so after claiming Ben Askren’s wife has slid into his DMs.
The YouTuber is determined to be taken seriously in the UFC fighting and boxing world, and in a bid to do so, has been calling out every fighter under the sun.
From Dillon Danis to Conor McGregor, I don’t think there’s a single fighter the 24-year-old hasn’t tried to piss off.
Paul’s most recent target has been Ben Askren; who he will be facing in the ring on April 17 at Snoop Dogg’s Triller Fight Club’s main event. Triller also hosted Mike Tyson’s return to boxing after being in retirement for over a decade.
The boxing veteran drew against Roy Jones Jr. in their November fight which saw Tyson paid $10 million for.
Discussing his upcoming fight, Paul said to TMZ Sports, ‘At the end of the day, this is why I took the fight because he’s a legitimate pro and again, I’m a Disney channel actor YouTuber-kid.’
He continued:
My ultimate goal is to fight the Nate Diazs, the Conor McGregors […] those are all MMA guys. I think people will have to take me seriously after this fight and since I do want Diaz, since I do want McGregor, since I do want these people in the UFC, this is the first step to get there.”
You can’t just come into the NBA and be LeBron so I have to earn my stripes.
Evidently trying to get into Askren’s head three months before their big fight, Paul also told the publication that the UFC fighter’s wife has been DMing him and called him ‘handsome’.
So far, Askren seems unbothered by Paul’s attempts at winding him up, and told TMZ Sports that he will ‘beat him up’ at their fight.
The 36-year-old said yesterday, January 26, ‘I don’t know why people actually think he’s good. […] I watched the Nate Robinson fight and I thought, ‘Holy sh*t these guys are bad!’ They’re really bad!’
Describing Paul as a ‘f*cking YouTube star’, Askren added, ‘I’m gonna beat him up.’
Meanwhile, in a separate interview with ESPN, the UFC fighter said:
I know Jake Paul is enjoying pretending he is a fighter. I think on April 17 he is going to have a rude awakening to what being a fighter is really like.
Jake has led a privileged life and doesn’t really know what the meaning of being a fighter is. I’m going to put his dreams to an end.
While I’m sure the fight between Paul and Askren will be one to watch, I’m mainly looking forward to hearing Snoop Dogg commentating on it all.
