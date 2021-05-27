Jake Paul Crashes Floyd Mayweather’s Clubhouse Talk To Yell ‘Gotcha Stage’, Films Reaction

jakepaul/Twitter/PA Images

Weeks after stealing his hat, Jake Paul shouted ‘gotcha stage’ on Floyd Mayweather’s Clubhouse interview.

On June 6, Mayweather is set to take on Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in Miami. Earlier this month, the pair met at the Hard Rock Stadium for a press conference ahead of the bout; however, it was Jake who left with a black eye after taking the world champion’s hat.

Advert 10

Footage of the altercation amassed millions of views in an instant, with Jake promoting ‘gotcha hat’ apparel almost immediately afterwards. Clearly unsatisfied with his current level of publicity, he’s back trying to get under Mayweather’s skin in a new video.

As Mayweather speaks in a Clubhouse talk, Jake steps in to yell, ‘Hey Floyd, gotcha stage!’ While the YouTuber seems to find it all hilarious, Mayweather simply replies, ‘Okay, it’s cool, that’s cool… anyway, as I was saying,’ before Jake is punted back to the audience.

‘Hey get off of Clubhouse, my brother is gonna beat your ass,’ Jake tells Mayweather, but the boxer is completely uninterested.

Advert 10

Among the reactions to the ‘prank’ online, one user wrote, ‘That was kinda lame tbh. Floyd did good at not reacting bc that would’ve just gave Jake more attention. That’s what more people need to do.’ Another commented, ‘Anyone else get second hand embarrassment for him having to cut this video for all the awkward parts lol.’

A third wrote, ‘Little boy you would get absolutely ROCKED by @FloydMayweather, that’s why you can’t fight a legitimate boxer! I can’t wait to see @LoganPaul get his jaw demolished!’

In an interview with Barstool Sports, Mayweather said he’s not going into the fight with Logan with any sort of plan. ‘No strategy, I just have to show up. If I want it to go one round, it’ll go one round. If I want it to go two, [it’ll go] two. It’s all up to me,’ he said.

Advert 10

However, he’s been training hard after the recent incident with the hat, according to longtime training partner Denis Doughlin.

‘I think Floyd thought taking his hat was disrespectful and it looks like it has lit a fire under him from what I saw at the gym. I was very impressed. I think that had to do with the Paul brothers p*ssing him off,’ he told Betway Insider.

‘Floyd’s one of the greatest in the world – but I didn’t think that he was going to train intensely for this. But now they’ve p*ssed him off now, so he’s turning it up. What I saw today from Floyd was very impressive,’ he added.

Advert 10