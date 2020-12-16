Jake Paul Does Drive-By Attack On Conor McGregor's Teammate Dillon Danis Jake Paul/Twitter

Jake Paul interrupted an interview with Conor McGregor’s UFC ally Dillon Danis in a drive-by attack with water balloons.

The YouTuber became the subject of headlines, and mockery, recently when he posted a foul-mouthed video trying to goad the Irishman into a $50 million bout in the boxing ring.

Paul has fought twice, neither times against professional fighters. However, he’s doing all he can to catch McGregor’s eye, even if it means smacking an MMA fighter with a water balloon.

Check out Paul’s ‘drive-by attack’ in the video below:

In a clip posted to Twitter, Paul wrote: ‘Caught the biggest sh*t talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy’

The 23-year-old pulls up in his vehicle and shouts over to Danis, who’s in the middle of an interview: ‘Hey look, it’s Conor McGregor’s b*tch right there! P*ssy, p*ssy!’

Danis quickly pursues them, even managing to catch one of the balloons and throw it back. However, Paul and his group quickly drive away, screaming: ‘F*ck you b*tch, you’re a b*tch.’

Paul has attracted the anger of other UFC fighters. Nate Diaz, who’s fought McGregor twice in his career, wrote: ‘You need your ass beat for free u spoiled f*ck u can’t really fight dumbsh*t your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that.’

In his call-out video, Paul manages to insult McGregor, his wife and UFC president Dana White, all while trying to push them into signing a fight contract. It’s been viewed nearly six million times.

He says: ‘I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f*cking your wife, I mean, she’s a four, Conor, you could do a lot better.’

If you haven’t seen Paul’s original video, you can watch it below:

Paul continues: ‘But you’re scared to fight me, Conor, you’re duckin’ me ‘cause you don’t wanna lose to a f*ckin’ YouTuber. You’re 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth-biggest pay-per-view event in history. But you wanna fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog – that’s a fact.’

White earlier said there’s a ‘0% chance’ of a bout with McGregor because he’s ‘one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now… he shouldn’t be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos’.

In response, Paul says: ‘You’re a f*cking p*ssy too, you ugly f*cking bald b*tch.’ McGregor and White have yet to respond to Paul’s video.