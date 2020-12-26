Jake Paul Doubles Down On Dillon Danis Comments, Rejects Dana White's Call For Amanda Nunes jakepaul/dillondanis/Instagram

Jake Paul’s focus is still on Dillon Danis as he rejects the prospect of fighting UFC champion Amanda Nunes, saying it would be a ‘waste of time’ because ‘no one knows who she is’.

Earlier this month, Paul interrupted Connor McGregor’s UFC ally Dillon Danis during an interview with a drive-by attack, in which he threw water balloons at the fighter.

Doubling down on his earlier comments, he said he wants to fight Danis because of their history.

‘I wanna knock out Dillon because we’ve been talkin’ sh*t back and forth for two years, I’ve hooked up with his girlfriend, he’s all butt-hurt about it, there’s history there,’ he said.

Also this month, Nunes said she would be up for fighting the YouTuber after UFC President Dana White pushed the idea of the pair going head-to-head.

Nunes is the reigning champion of the UFC’s women’s featherweight and bantamweight divisions.

When asked if he would take on a fight with Nunes, Paul’s response was arrogant as ever: ‘Nah, I wouldn’t fight her. Waste of time. No one knows who she is,’ he told TMZ.

Unlike his relationship with Danis, he said: ‘There’s not a lot of hype there. Plus, there’s no history.’

He said fighting Danis could also help him secure a fight with McGregor: ‘So, why would I waste my time doing some bulls**t like [boxing Nunes?],’ he added.

Paul has made several desperate attempts recently to persuade Conor McGregor to get in the ring with him.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Paul accused McGregor of ‘beating up old dudes in a bar’ and called his wife a ‘four’, adding: ‘Conor you can do a lot better.’

Paul continued: ‘But you’re scared to fight me, Conor, you’re duckin’ me ‘cause you don’t wanna lose to a f*ckin’ YouTuber. You’re 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth-biggest pay-per-view event in history. But you wanna fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog – that’s a fact.’

Paul’s most recent comments confirm the suspicions of Canelo Alvarez, who said earlier this month that both Jake and his brother Logan’s attempts to take on professional boxers and fighters are disrespectful.

‘For true fighters, I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money,’ he told TMZ.