Jake Paul Dresses Up As Conor McGregor And His Entourage In Foul-Mouthed Video

Jake Paul targeted a number of sporting legends as he dressed up as the likes of Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping and Dana White in a foul-mouthed video.

The 23-year-old’s efforts to capture the attention of other fighters appear to be getting more and more extravagant, with his YouTube-based roots apparently fuelling his latest stunt.

In less than one minute, Paul managed to attack six different people using accents, impressions and eye-patches.

Check out the video below. Warning – explicit content:

The YouTuber kicked things off with McGregor’s former opponent Nate Diaz, imitating the MMA artist as he looked at his phone and described Paul as a ‘little blonde b*tch’.

He then turned his attention to Dillon Dallis, recreating the moment Paul attacked him with toilet paper in a drive-by stunt earlier this month. Paul then made reference to one of his other attempts to get Dallis’s attention; when he FaceTimed his girlfriend, Savannah Montano.

Mocking Dallis, Paul said in the video, ‘He FaceTimed my girl. I don’t know what to do, I don’t want to fight him cause I’m only good at jiu-jitsu.’

Jake Paul imitates Dana White Jake Paul/Instagram

The amount of effort Paul put into the video was made even more apparent as he adopted a bald cap to imitate UFC President Dana White, making reference to White’s suggestion he should fight Amanda Nunez, as well as an eye patch in reference to the eye injury Michael Bisping suffered against Vitor Belfort.

Among the other targets were former welterweight Ben Askren and McGregor himself, for which Paul adopted a white jacket and sunglasses and made reference to his love of whiskey.

Pretending to be McGregor, Paul commented:

Who the f*ck is that guy? I wipe my a*s with $50m Dana. I’m getting out of the fight business, I’m telling you the whiskey is where it’s at. F*** this little blonde kid.

Jake Paul imitates Conor McGregor Jake Paul/Instagram

Paul publicly offered McGregor $50 million to go head-to-head with him and attempted to rile him up by insulting his partner.

The YouTuber made reference to this during his impression of McGregor, commenting, ‘He called my wife a four? But he can hold all four of my n*tsacks’.

As well as indicating that Paul has a bit too much time on his hands, the excessive video shows how far he’s willing to go to find himself a new opponent.

Paul has only fought twice professionally twice, but he’s been on the hunt for a new challenge since defeating former NBA player Nate Robinson last month.

