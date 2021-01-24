unilad
Jake Paul Drops $50 Million Conor McGregor Fight Offer Down To $10K After UFC Loss

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 24 Jan 2021 11:48
YouTuber Jake Paul has lowered his $50 million fight offer for a boxing match with Conor McGregor to $10,000, following the Irishman’s UFC knockout.

The influencer took to Instagram to taunt the MMA fighter, who came out of retirement for his comeback fight against Dustin Poirier, dropping his offer down to $10,000.

‘Conor, ay, ay, Conor – I got $10,000 for you cash, cash baby. You had $50million,’ he says to the camera, while laughing hysterically.

Check it out here:

It comes after the 32-year-old was knocked out in the second round of his comeback battle against the American champ.

McGregor said he was ‘gutted’ to lose the match, but offered his respects to Poirier, who revealed he was a ‘happy man’ to have come out on top, but ‘not surprise’.

Paul’s taunts come after a string of publicity stunts attempting to lure McGregor into the boxing ring once more, imitating him and insulting his long-term partner, Dee Devlin.

‘Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f*cking your wife right now because she is a four,’ he said in a cringeworthy video, which saw him dress up in one of McGregor’s luxurious suits and smoking one of his signature cigars.

‘Conor you could do a lot better. But happy Monday. My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning, $50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me Conor, you are ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f*cking YouTuber.’

McGregor hasn’t acknowledged any of the YouTuber’s attempts to taunt him, giving no indication as to whether he had any plans to accept the offer – although it’s not looking too likely.

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, UFC

