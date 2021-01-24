Jake Paul Drops $50 Million Conor McGregor Fight Offer Down To $10K After UFC Loss jakepaul/Instagram/ufconbt/Twitter

YouTuber Jake Paul has lowered his $50 million fight offer for a boxing match with Conor McGregor to $10,000, following the Irishman’s UFC knockout.

The influencer took to Instagram to taunt the MMA fighter, who came out of retirement for his comeback fight against Dustin Poirier, dropping his offer down to $10,000.

‘Conor, ay, ay, Conor – I got $10,000 for you cash, cash baby. You had $50million,’ he says to the camera, while laughing hysterically.

Check it out here:

It comes after the 32-year-old was knocked out in the second round of his comeback battle against the American champ.

McGregor said he was ‘gutted’ to lose the match, but offered his respects to Poirier, who revealed he was a ‘happy man’ to have come out on top, but ‘not surprise’.

Paul’s taunts come after a string of publicity stunts attempting to lure McGregor into the boxing ring once more, imitating him and insulting his long-term partner, Dee Devlin.

‘Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f*cking your wife right now because she is a four,’ he said in a cringeworthy video, which saw him dress up in one of McGregor’s luxurious suits and smoking one of his signature cigars.

‘Conor you could do a lot better. But happy Monday. My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning, $50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me Conor, you are ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f*cking YouTuber.’

McGregor hasn’t acknowledged any of the YouTuber’s attempts to taunt him, giving no indication as to whether he had any plans to accept the offer – although it’s not looking too likely.