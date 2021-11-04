Jake Paul Fans Ridiculed Over Insanely Bold Sporting Status Claim

@jakepaul/Instagram

Jake Paul has been mocked, again, after a fan made an ambitious claim about his status as an athlete.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is undefeated inside the ring, having fought AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. For better or worse, he’s easily one of the biggest sports stars in the world right now, constantly making headlines with puerile trolling and fight offers.

Advert 10

Later this year, he’s set to face off against Tommy Fury after months of anticipation. If he wins, the Brit has to abide by an embarrassing name-change.

Alamy

Streamer Castro1021, who has more than 1.2 million followers on Twitter, stoked the fire of boxing fans with a recent tweet. ‘Most clutch athletes of all time in the correct order: Cristiano Ronaldo. Michael Jordan. Tiger Woods. Jake Paul. Born winners,’ he wrote, which Paul also retweeted and shared to his Instagram story.

For anyone unsure what ‘clutch athlete’ means, it refers to someone who performs dramatically better when the pressure is on. Ronaldo, Jordan and Woods are all reputable sportspeople with incredible careers filled with successes and accolades, whereas Paul’s boxing career is just beginning.

Advert 10

‘Please do not mention Jake Paul in this! Can’t wait for Tommy Fury to smash him,’ one user replied. ‘Jake Paul???? Delete this sh*t,’ another wrote. ‘The fact you put Paul on there makes this so irrelevant. Also it’s Jordan first always has been – offensive AND Defensive,’ a third replied.

People’s issues aren’t just about Paul’s inclusion, but rather his place on the list above other, more deserving athletes like Lionel Messi, LeBron James or Usain Bolt. ‘Michael Phelps Roger Federer Raphael Nadal Novak Djokovic,’ one user listed, with another saying Tom Brady should be added. ‘Jake Paul doesn’t even live in the same dimension as those above him,’ another wrote.

Advert 10

During an appearance on The Pain Game podcast, Eddie Hearn recently defended Paul, saying, ‘You know, Jake is not fighting any real boxers yet, but he’s still fighting fighters, right? He’s fighting MMA guys, he’s fighting guys that know how to hold their hands up.

‘I don’t mind what Jake’s doing. I think he’s working hard. I think he’s a great promoter and I think he’s putting the time in in the gym. And I think he’s entitled to have a crack.’