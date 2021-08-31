Jake Paul Fight Purse Shows He Took A Huge Pay Cut To Support Other Boxers But Snubbed Tommy Fury

PA Images/TommyFury/Instagram

Jake Paul took a hit on his fight purse to support other fighters – with the exception of Tommy Fury and others associated with him.

Paul recently won his bout against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, marking his fourth win without a single defeat. So far, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has took on another vlogger, a former basketball player and two MMA fighters, but no actual boxers.

However, as Paul and his brother Logan’s crusade of the boxing world continues, many are keen for him to fight Tommy Fury.

Paul took a cut on his payday from Sunday’s fight against Woodley, said to be a guaranteed $1 million plus pay-per-view revenue, to support others on the undercard.

While outspoken and obnoxious most of the time, Paul has previously criticised UFC President Dana White for underpaying fighters. ‘They’re the ones making the content, they’re the ones getting in the ring, risking their life,’ he earlier said.

Thanks to Paul, all but two fighters received an extra $50,000 on top of their purse: Fury and Daniel Dubois, the latter being denied the money due to his friendship with the former. Fury won against Anthony Taylor, his rival’s sparring partner.

‘Everyone on the card is getting the biggest payday that they’ve ever had as a fighter and that’s just part of my movement. Look, these fighters deserve more and I want everyone to be excited and I want everyone to know that we as fighters should take care of each other,’ he told Mirror Online.

While appetites are whet for them face off in the ring, Fury doesn’t expect a bout with Paul soon. ‘He took one good shot in a boxing ring, and if Tyron would have pressed on a little bit through them rounds, Jake Paul would have been out of there. Now, this is probably why you won’t see me and him ,’ he told DAZN.

Paul said he’ll ‘see what happens… will we see that fight? I’d run that sh*t easy. That’s an easier fight than Tyron, in my opinion. But, who knows.’