Jake Paul Forced To Rematch Old Opponent As Tommy Fury Withdraws From Fight
Jake Paul will face a rematch with a former opponent after Tommy Fury pulled out of his proposed bout with the YouTuber.
Paul and Fury were expected to go head-to-head in a highly anticipated bout on December 18, but with just 12 days to go it has been revealed that Fury would be pulling out due to a ‘medical condition’.
Paul commented on Fury’s decision to pull out of their fight in a video shared to Twitter today, December 6, in which he described him as ‘boxing’s biggest b*tch’ and speculated that the ‘pressure’ had got to him.
Instead of calling off the fight altogether, Paul has now announced that he offered the opportunity of the bout to another opponent.
Paul is now set to face Tyron Woodley after the pair first met at a Showtime event in Cleveland in August, when Paul outpointed his opponent to record his biggest win to date.
Discussing the new plans, Paul said:
We called [Woodley] up, and we’re like, ‘hey, do you want to take the fight?’
He has been training, he goes ‘sure, I’ll take the fight, let’s do the rematch’.
The boxer claimed he offered Woodley ‘$500,000 extra’ if he manages to knock him out, though expressed his own plans to get a ‘crazy highlight reel knockout’ in the upcoming fight.
Woodley’s manager, Malki Kawa, confirmed the news of the rematch, saying he was ‘excited’ to get the deal done and ‘to have Tyron have the fight he was supposed to originally have anyway.’
The fight between Paul and Woodley will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
