Jake Paul Gifted Tyron Woodley A Rolex For Brutal Reason Ahead Of His Earth Shattering KO

SHOWTIME PPV

Jake Paul gave Tyron Woodley a Christmas gift of a brand new Rolex ahead of their rematch.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul won his recent rematch against UFC star Tyron Woodley, winning with what some people are calling the ‘KO of the year’.

Nicknamed ‘The Problem Child’, 24-year-old Paul overcame a cut to the head in round three and took his boxing record to five wins out of five.

Having previously beaten Woodley by split decision during their first fight in August, Paul had been due to fight Tommy Fury before the British boxer suffered a bacterial infection and broken ribs during his training camp.

Former UFC champion Woodley took the fight with less than two weeks notice, though he had been training for it since October after predicting that Fury would have to drop out.

Before the rematch against the 39-year-old Woodley, Paul presented his opponent with a Christmas present of a brand new Rolex watch ‘as a gift of respect’, though he later joked that he gave Woodley the watch because ‘it’s time for me to knock him out’.

Paul ended up being true to his word, knocking Woodley out in the sixth round of their rematch with a powerful right hand punch.

According to the Mirror, a brand new Rolex costs at least £6,000 and Paul gifted his trainer BJ Flores a similar watch a few days before the rematch.

Paul will be looking forward to another chance to fight Fury, though The Independent reports that he has also called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as they were spectating his bout in Tampa, Florida.