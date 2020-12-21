unilad
Jake Paul In Talks With Conor McGregor’s Team After Sending Proof Of $50 Million Offer

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 21 Dec 2020 12:24
Jake Paul/Instagram/PA Images

Jake Paul has claimed once again that he is in talks with Conor McGregor’s team after sending them ‘proof’ of a $50 million fight deal.

The YouTuber has been antagonising the UFC champ for a number of weeks now, calling him out in bizarre social media videos and unfollowing everyone apart from his partner Dee Devlin on Instagram.

He even posed alongside a huge $50 million cheque addressed to McGregor, claiming it was the ‘biggest fight [he’d] ever been offered.’

Logan Paul Says Jake Paul Is 'F*cking Dumb' For Challenging Conor McGregorLogan Paul Says Jake Paul Is 'F*cking Dumb' For Challenging Conor McGregorJake Paul/Instagram

After ‘Notorious’ McGregor deliberately ignored all of Paul’s attempts to call him out on social media, the 23-year-old claims the MMA fighter’s team ‘put their tail between their a*se’ after he sent ‘proof’ of the funds for the fight.

‘We’re talking to his team. Conor looked at my DM on Instagram, but we’re talking to his team,’ Paul told TMZ.

He added:

When we sent them the proof of funds, they like put their tail between their a*se […] they’re like, ‘This little crazy kid ain’t playing’.

Conor McGregorConor McGregorPA Images

Paul has been trying to get McGregor into the boxing ring since November, following his knock-out win against former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson.

But, after the UFC champ failed to take the bait, Paul took to Instagram to share a video of himself, draped in an Irish flag and smoking a cigar, seemingly mocking the athlete.

You can check it out here:

Paul antagonised McGregor by saying he was probably too busy ‘beating up old dudes in a bar,’ before calling his partner Dee Devlin a ‘four’ and saying he can ‘do a lot better.’

It’s likely that McGregor is a little re-occupied at the moment, given that he’s making his return to the octagon on January 23, at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier.

The sportsman had previously announced he would be retiring from MMA in June of this year, before going back on his decision to sign up for the fight against Poirier.

Jake PaulJake PaulPA Images

This is a move which hasn’t been missed by Paul, who accused Poirier of having ‘less Instagram followers than [his] f*cking dog.’

So far, there’s been no word from McGregor or his team on whether he actually has any plans to take Paul up on his fight, or whether it’s a lot of big talk from the YouTuber. Only time will tell.

Emma Rosemurgey

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul

