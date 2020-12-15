Jake Paul Offers Conor McGregor $50 Million To Fight In Foul-Mouthed Rant Jake Paul/Instagram/PA Images

Jake Paul seems to be trying every tactic possible to get Conor McGregor in the ring, with his latest bid involving $50 million and some potty mouth.

The YouTuber has only stepped into the boxing ring twice professionally, and after two wins he’s confident he’s got what it takes to take on ‘The Notorious’ Irish MMA figher, whose professional boxing career is made up of one loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Paul first challenged McGregor to a fight last month following his win against NBA player Nate Robinson, but after failing to seal the deal he stepped things up a notch with an profanity-filled video addressed to McGregor.

Check it out below. Warning: contains expletives:

Wearing an Irish flag around his neck, Paul told McGregor his team sent him a $50 million cheque, ‘the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered’, in an effort to get him to agree to the fight.

On the off chance the money didn’t do the trick, Paul attempted to rile up McGregor by hurling insult after insult his way, accusing him of ‘beating up old dudes in a bar’ and calling his wife a ‘four’, adding: ‘Conor you can do a lot better.’

He appeared to further mock McGregor by smoking a cigar, holding a glass of whiskey and wearing the flip-up glasses the MMA fighter has been seen to wear in the past.

Conor McGregor PA

Paul accused McGregor of avoiding him because he didn’t ‘want to lose to a f*cking YouTuber’, and reminded him that while Paul ‘just came off the 8th biggest pay-per-view event in history’, McGregor has sight his sights on ‘Dustin [Poirier], who has less followers on Instagram than [Paul’s] f*cking dog.’

The YouTuber went on to take shots at UFC president Dana White, who recently said that a fight between Paul and McGregor would never happen.

He called White ‘ugly’ and accused both he and McGregor of being ‘scared’.

Concluding his rant, he said:

Sign the f*cking contract, you idiots. Jesus f*cking Christ.

Jake Paul McGregor contract Jake Paul/Instagram

In response to the video, White told TMZ Sport he was ‘thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock [Paul’s] ass out.’

Paul posted parts of the contract sent to McGregor’s team to prove the $50 million offer was true, as it read: ‘Jake Paul has acquired backing for this event who is willing to guarantee a purse of Fifty Million Dollars ($50,000,000.00) for Conor McGregor to participate in this event.’

Only time will tell if McGregor decided to take Paul up on the offer – or fight him simply as revenge for all the insults.

