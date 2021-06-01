unilad
Jake Paul Officially Set To Fight Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Jun 2021 16:55
Jake Paul Officially Set To Fight Former UFC Champion Tyron WoodleyPA Images

Jake Paul is officially set to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, announcing the upcoming bout in an Instagram post.

Addressing his 15.7 million followers, the 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed he has ‘a list of people I plan on knocking out,’ and that he is now ‘excited to cross the first one off the list’.

Of course, he is referring Woodley, an individual Paul has described as a ‘5 time UFC Champion known for his knockout power’.

Paul wrote:

Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list.

Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds. Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA….let’s get it on. It’s Showtime.

Woodley has also taken to Instagram to announce the fight, writing to his fans:

Let the bodies hit the floor @jakepaul #AntiBitchOutClause @showtimeboxing @showtime LETS MAKE A MOVIE!!!!

Since beginning his career as a professional fighter, Paul is currently sitting at an impressive 3-0, and recently surprised many fans by KO-ing former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Paul and Woodley are set to face off in the ring on August 28.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Jake Paul, MMA, Now, UFC

