Jake Paul Opponent Tyron Woodley Will ‘Take A Dive’, Former UFC Champ Claims

Former UFC champion Colby Covington has claimed rival MMA star Tyron Woodley will throw his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul because ‘he needs the money’.

Covington, who beat Woodley by TKO last September, said, ‘I really think Tyron is going out there to take a dive. I think he’s broke. He needs the money.’

The former welterweight champ added that while he respects Woodley’s achievements, he believes the 39-year old is past his best and would be willing to sabotage his own reputation for a big payout.

Covington told MMA Junkie, ‘It’s going to be a circus, and we know boxing is the most corrupt sport in the world as it is… this little side circus they’re doing with Jake Paul, of course, they’re going to favor his way to make it work.’

Woodley himself is a former UFC champion, having held the welterweight title and successfully defended it four times between 2016 and 2019. And while Covington acknowledged that Woodley is likely provide Paul with his toughest challenge yet, he called out the YouTube star for intentionally choosing fighters who are past their peak in order to give him a better shot at coming out on top.

‘Make no mistakes – Tyron has a great legacy but he’s almost 40 years old now. He’s 38, 39, and Jake’s taking the right steps and taking the right fights with the right fighters that are kind of at the end of their careers and don’t really have enough gas left in the tank, so it’s sad,’ he said.

Paul is set to face Woodley in Miami on August 28, in what will be just his fourth professional bout. The YouTuber and former Disney actor most recently beat Ben Askren via a first round TKO in April, but Covington made it clear he didn’t think much of Paul’s skills, saying his opponents were ‘not credible.’

He said:

Jake Paul needs to know he’s not a real fighter. He’s a little YouTube star. He was a little Lizzy McGuire Disney child kid growing up and now he’s got a bunch of fame from the Disney world. But I’m still Tyron’s daddy and Jake Paul has to come see daddy if he wants to claim to be one of the best fighters in the world.

Covington added: ‘But until then, you want to keep fighting these guys that are past their time, then OK.’

