Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory

jakepaul/Instagram

After his TKO victory over Ben Askren, Jake Paul has been posing next to the ‘$75 million dollars’ earned from the fight.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer faced off against Askren, a former UFC fighter, at the weekend. After less than two minutes, Paul emerged victorious after hitting Askren to the canvas and prompting an early stoppage from the referee.

As Pete Davidson said in the lead-up to the match, the fight illustrated ‘how low boxing has sunk’. However, it was highly anticipated, with many expecting a reality check for Paul after beating two non-fighters and calling himself a ‘professional boxer’. Alas, he won, and the money is seemingly rolling in.

In his latest Instagram post, Paul can be seen sitting on the grass outside his home with a Fight Club bag full of cash. ‘1.5 million PPV buys… $75 million dollars generated,’ the caption reads. It should also be noted, the photo shows mostly $1 bills.

One of the main discussions coming out of the fight is whether or not it was rigged. While many, including Askren himself before the fight, believe Paul has some technique in the ring, the shocking speed of the knock-down against an experienced brawler has raised a lot of eyebrows, given the pummelling Askren has received in the past.

There’s also Askren appearing to be fine and getting back up pretty quickly, and it was stopped anyway. After the fight, he was seen walking away with his partner smiling away.

In post-fight interviews, he joked it was ‘f*cking embarrassing’ to be knocked out by Paul, adding: ‘I fought as hard as I could, I trained as hard as I could given the fact I was sitting on the couch for 16 months.’

As one Twitter user wrote: ‘The Jake Paul fight was rigged and/or Askren didn’t care. This is what Askren can overcome when he’s trying, nothing on the planet can convince me that punch got him. Really good money making scheme though.’

As for who Paul will face next, a few prospective opponents have stepped forward. People have been requesting he goes up against an actual boxer such as Tommy Fury, who said he was ‘ready to give the people what they want’. Paul responded saying he was up for it, if Tyson Fury fought Michael Hunter on the same night.

Conor McGregor’s sparring partner and fellow UFC star Dillon Danis called out Paul, tweeting: ‘It’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this I’m gonna put this c*nt out cold… let me save the MMA community.’

Paul has also expressed interest in fighting Dustin Poirier, though it’s currently unclear who he’ll go up against next.