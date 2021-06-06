Jake Paul ‘Probably’ Floyd Mayweather’s Next Opponent After Logan Paul

PA Images

In the wake of their ongoing feud, Floyd Mayweather has said that his next opponent is likely to be Jake Paul.

Mayweather is set to fight Jake’s older brother Logan tonight, June 6, in Miami, Florida.

Advert 10

The pair recently had their weigh in, where 26-year-old Logan came in a whopping 34 pounds heavier than the five-weight world champion, despite Mayweather being the heaviest he’s ever been.

PA

Most would expect Mayweather and Logan to be exchanging heated conversations in the run-up to their fight, but it’s been Jake who’s been really getting under the boxer’s skin.

During Logan and Mayweather’s press day last month, Jake got into an altercation with Mayweather, which saw the YouTuber get punched by Mayweather after stealing the 44-year-old’s hat. Jake was banned from attending tonight’s fight as a result.

Advert 10

While Mayweather is yet to prove victorious against the eldest of the Paul brothers, he’s already lining up Jake as his next opponent.

When asked who he’s going to be fighting next, Mayweather told TMZ Sports, ‘We don’t know what the future holds, but we’ll just see. After Logan, probably Jake. We don’t know, we’ll see.’

PA Images

Speaking about tonight fight again Logan, he continued:

Advert 10

To me, it’s a win-win but I’m in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they’re gonna be like, ‘Aw man this wasn’t worth it.’ If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they’re gonna be like, ‘Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds.’ But, it is what it is. We’re gonna have some fun Sunday.

Meanwhile, Logan said ‘the beautiful thing’ about their fight is that he has ‘already won’ because he’s getting to fight the five-weight world champion.

Tonight’s fight is only available to watch via pay-per-view.

Featured Image Credits: PA

Advert 10