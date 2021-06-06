Jake Paul ‘Probably’ Floyd Mayweather’s Next Opponent After Logan Paul
In the wake of their ongoing feud, Floyd Mayweather has said that his next opponent is likely to be Jake Paul.
The pair recently had their weigh in, where 26-year-old Logan came in a whopping 34 pounds heavier than the five-weight world champion, despite Mayweather being the heaviest he’s ever been.
Most would expect Mayweather and Logan to be exchanging heated conversations in the run-up to their fight, but it’s been Jake who’s been really getting under the boxer’s skin.
During Logan and Mayweather’s press day last month, Jake got into an altercation with Mayweather, which saw the YouTuber get punched by Mayweather after stealing the 44-year-old’s hat. Jake was banned from attending tonight’s fight as a result.
While Mayweather is yet to prove victorious against the eldest of the Paul brothers, he’s already lining up Jake as his next opponent.
When asked who he’s going to be fighting next, Mayweather told TMZ Sports, ‘We don’t know what the future holds, but we’ll just see. After Logan, probably Jake. We don’t know, we’ll see.’
Speaking about tonight fight again Logan, he continued:
To me, it’s a win-win but I’m in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they’re gonna be like, ‘Aw man this wasn’t worth it.’ If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they’re gonna be like, ‘Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds.’ But, it is what it is. We’re gonna have some fun Sunday.
Meanwhile, Logan said ‘the beautiful thing’ about their fight is that he has ‘already won’ because he’s getting to fight the five-weight world champion.
Tonight’s fight is only available to watch via pay-per-view.
First Logan Paul ... then Jake Paul?! Floyd Mayweather tells TMZ Sports ... Logan's little bro is "probably" his next opponent, after he takes on Logan on Sunday. ... and why?? MONEY! MONEY! MONEY! Check this out ... 44-year-old Floyd says he expects to make between $50 and $100 MILLION for the 8 round exhibition against Logan and believes he can pull similar figures against Jake. In fact, Floyd tells us he's already raked in somewhere around $30 million for the Logan fight -- and that's in guaranteed cash before he even throws a punch. Depending on the PPV numbers, Floyd says he can hit the 9-figure mark. Floyd bragged that he changed the game with the first boxing/MMA crossover when he pulled $350 MILLION for the 2017 fight against Conor McGregor. Regarding Logan, Floyd says he's aware people think it's a no-win situation for him ... but he doesn't care. "To me, it's a win-win but I'm in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they're gonna be like 'Aw man this wasn't worth it.' If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they're gonna be like 'Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds'. But, it is what it is. We're gonna have some fun Sunday." As for Floyd's future, Mayweather says nothing is set in stone -- but "After Logan, probably Jake. We don't know. We will see." Floyd and Jake definitely don't like each other -- remember, Jake stole Floyd's hat at a media event in May ... and Floyd was so pissed, he threatened to kill the 24-year-old. But, before that can happen, Jake is set to fight ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley ... someone Floyd wants to sign to a boxing contract. "I would love Tyron Woodley to come to Mayweather Promotions, well Mayweather Boxing gym -- and I would love to sign Tyron Woodley so he can be fighting other fighters in the sport of boxing." "Not on a high, high level but on the same level as what Jake Paul is doing because Jake Paul is fighting a bunch of nobodies. So, why can't Tyron Woodley do that and I sign him?!" Floyd also says he wants to help train Tyron for the Jake fight. Could be great for both sides -- Tyron recently told us he's looking to book more serious boxing fights after he obliterates Jake.