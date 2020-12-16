Jake Paul Responds To Dana White Threatening To Get Him ‘Knocked-Out’ By Amanda Nunes

Dana, you seem to have this thing where you hate on gamers, or YouTubers, or influencers, and us boxing and all this stuff. But then you spend half your time hanging out with the NELK Boys. And I know why that is, it’s because they have hella influence over the male audience, and you know that’s going to promote the UFC.

The YouTuber then went on to discuss the benefits of having him involved in a fight with Conor McGregor:

And right now, baby, there is no one in this f***ing world who is promoting the UFC as much as me.

Dana, I know the world doesn’t really know this because the UFC is this huge company, but we all know it’s not doing that well. And I’m the biggest money fight you can do unless Khabib comes out of retirement, so if you want the UFC to make the most amount of money, you better start to wake the f*** up and realise that Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor is gonna happen at some point.

While there seems to be plenty of people who want to see Paul take a punch, it is unlikely that the UFC will take his demands seriously. Instead, the UFC world will probably go about its usual business and hope that this challenge loses momentum. With that said, there may be a few more comments from fighters and people inside the company before this does blow over.

