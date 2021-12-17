Jake Paul Reveals He’s Got A UFC Champion To Train Him In MMA

Alamy

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed who is set to train him if he makes the move into mixed martial arts.

Despite still being set to battle American boxer Tyron Woodley after Tommy Fury withdrew from the fight due to an injury, Paul has announced plans to potentially move into the world of MMA.

Now, the 24-year-old has claimed he has found a trainer who is ‘100 per cent down’ to help him prepare.

As of yet, Paul has reigned undefeated, maintaining a series of knockout wins in his fights against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and previous MMA champion Ben Askren, The Independent reports.

He said:

I don’t see why – if I can do boxing at this high of a level 0 that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level.

Paul also claimed he would ‘get coached up by [Javier] Mendez, Team Khabib [Nurmagomedov]’.

‘I’ve gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first, and then I’ll hit that MMA fight.’

Mendez confirmed he had indeed been in conversation with Paul about potentially training him, alongside one of Paul’s coaches, who he is already close friends with, ESPN reports.

Recently, Paul has made all manner of claims surrounding future plans to fight, even taking to Twitter to challenge Tiger Woods.

Woodley expressed hesitancy over whether Paul will actually make the switch to MMA, calling his upcoming opponent a ‘f*cking liar’.

He said: ‘Let’s make a bet. You want to fight MMA, come and fight me. I came to box him. I went up a weight class-and-a-half. Come to MMA, we’ll fight at middleweight and you’ll really see what it is.’

Paul and Woodley are set to go head-to-head on Saturday, December 18 in Tampa Bay, Florida.