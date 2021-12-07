Jake Paul Reveals Whether He’ll Ever Fight Tommy Fury In New Interview

Alamy

Jake Paul has claimed Tommy Fury ‘cracked and tried to find a way out’, after the British boxer revealed he was pulling out of the pair’s scheduled fight due to injury.

The fight, which was due to go ahead on December 18, was called off after Fury claimed to have suffered a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib, leaving him unable to compete, with the former Love Island star saying he hoped to reschedule the fight for next year.

Advert 10

However in an interview following the news, Paul displayed little sympathy for his rival, casting doubt as to whether he was still interested in fighting him in the future.

Alamy

‘For the Furys, it’s an embarrassment. They said, ‘We’d fight Jake with a broken rib, with our arms tied behind our backs,’ he said, per Sky Sports News. ‘When it came down to fighting, they pulled out.’

Paul continued, ‘I’m a scary guy to fight – the [trash talk], the pressure. All of this? He cracked and tried to find a way out. I truly believe that.’

Advert 10

In a statement announcing his withdrawal, Fury told fans he was eager to eventually face Paul, saying, ‘I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything.’

But Paul appeared less than keen to oblige, responding to questions about a possible rescheduling by saying, ‘I don’t see any reason to come back next year and give him a payday, it would be more fun to leave him in the dust.’

Paul is still expected to fight on December 18, confirming that he’d instead face off in a rematch with former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.

Advert 10