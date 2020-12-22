Jake Paul Says He'll '100%' Beat Conor McGregor Because He's Not A Boxer Twitch/PA Images

Jake Paul says he’ll ‘100%’ beat Conor McGregor due to one major advantage: he’s not a boxer.

The 23-year-old has won twice in the ring against YouTuber Gib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. He’s made no qualms about who he wants to brawl with next: the Notorious UFC star in a boxing bout.

Paul, a social media master, has managed to commandeer the world into craving a fight between the pair after calling the Irishman out in a disrespectful video and mouthing off to other fighters. His confidence, it seems, is stronger than ever.

The YouTuber recently spoke to The Nelk Boys on Twitch about his thoughts on fighting McGregor in a boxing match, echoing his previous sentiments about winning – despite his drastically lower levels of experience. When asked if he was just trolling or if he actually thought he could beat him, Paul said: ‘100%’.

He explained: ‘Because he is not a boxer. So, when MMA fighters go to the gym every day, they have to work on elbows, grappling, leg kicks, knees. The list goes on. When I go to the gym every single day, I’m boxing.’

Jake Paul PA Images

Paul then goes on to say he has more boxing experience than McGregor, to which The Nelk Boys respond: ‘Hasn’t he been fighting like, his whole life?’

He replies: ‘He’s been fighting since he was like 22. He has to focus on jiu-jitsu and all this other sh*t, so.’ This is not true – McGregor made his MMA debut in 2007 at the age of 18.

He also fought Floyd Mayweather in a professional boxing match, going 10 rounds before losing. Logan Paul is set to fight the decorated boxer in February next year.

Check out Paul’s original callout to McGregor below:

Paul, recognising McGregor’s formidable reputation in the octagon, said: ‘MMA, he’s the GOAT. MMA, he would kill me in a minute.’

However, he added: ‘Put me in a boxing ring with him, and it’s going to be a good fight… I think I’ll come out on top. He’s 5’9, and I’m 6’1. He’s 170lb, and I’m 210lb. There’s a size advantage that people aren’t factoring in there.’

Conor McGregor PA Images

Paul continued: ‘Look, at the end of the day, it’s entertainment, right? Boxing is a business disguised as a sport. That’s what a lot of people don’t understand. They focus too much on the sport aspect of it. It’s a business. That fight would sell three million pay-per-views at $75.’

UFC President Dana White has been very resistant to Paul’s offer to fight McGregor, jokingly saying he’d let Amanda Nunes knock him out. However, he’s confident White will crack. ‘No, he’ll do it. Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor will happen eventually,’ he said.