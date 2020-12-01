Jake Paul Says He's In Talks With Conor McGregor To Have A Fight PA Images

YouTuber Jake Paul says he’s in talks to fight Conor McGregor.

The 23-year-old has been talking a big game ever since knocking out NBA player Nate Robinson on November 28.

The pair went toe-to-toe as part of the undercard for the Tyson vs. Jones bout, with Paul dispatching Robinson with a brutal right hook. However, his appetite hasn’t been satisfied – McGregor is next, seemingly.

Check out Paul’s latest interview below:

Paul told BT Sport after the fight, ‘I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out. There’s my brother, there’s KSI on the line, Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport a long time. I’m in love with it, so why not.’

While many have aired scepticism that Paul could actually knock out the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, his team have been pursuing the fighter.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he said of any possible fight with McGregor, ‘My team is talking to his manager, but that’s all I’ll say.’

He continued, ‘No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy he’s fighting in January.’

This isn’t really true. While Paul has a massive following on Instagram with 13.9 million followers, his dog Apollo has more than 411,000 followers. McGregor’s next opponent Dustin Poirier has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Paul was keen to urge that his tussle with McGregor isn’t a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, and it’ll also be ‘legendary’.

Jake Paul PA Images

He added, ‘I’m gonna win, too! That’s what I want people to understand! I’m gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight because I’m not going in there just to say I did it – I’m going in there to f*ck Conor McGregor up.’

It should be noted, unless it wasn’t already painfully obvious, the odds are stacked against Paul. He’s not fought any pro boxers, and while he’s attracted praise for his technique, he’s yet to be fully put to the test yet.

Conor McGregor PA Images

On the other hand, McGregor is a world class MMA fighter who’s even dabbled in boxing once, in a blockbuster bout against Floyd Mayweather. While he lost, it’s still a massive rift in experience between the two.

World champion boxer Amanda Serrano wrote, ‘They need to STOP this Stupid Celebrity boxing thing. Boxing is a serious game. Nothing to be doing for YouTube likes… someone’s going to get really Hurt one day. Not cool at All.’

