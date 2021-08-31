Jake Paul Says He’s Retiring From Boxing In Cryptic Tweet

PA Images/JakePaul/Instagram

Jake Paul may be retiring from boxing, if his recent tweet is to be believed.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently emerged victorious in his bout against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. He won by split-decision, marking his fourth win and maintaining his undefeated record – it should always be noted he’s yet to fight an actual boxer.

Jake and Logan Paul have seen some support from other fighters and boxing experts, praising them for reinvigorating the sport as millions flock to see and bet on the outcome of their fights. However, the youngest brother could soon bow out.

‘Updated status: Retired boxer,’ Paul wrote on Twitter. He’s only tweeted twice since: once taking further jabs at Woodley, clearly baiting the hype for a possible rematch; and another reading, ‘okayyyyyyy ?????’

Is Paul retiring? The odds are incredibly unlikely, and it’s probably just another ploy for attention online. If it sounds familiar, it’s because Conor McGregor has been pulling the same stunt for years.

‘I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese, Catch ya’s later,’ he wrote back in April 2016, before returning to fight Nate Diaz.

In March 2019, he announced he’d ‘decided to retire from the sport formally known as Mixed Martial Art… I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition’, before returning to fight Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

‘I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been,’ he also tweeted in June 2020, marking his third official retirement, before coming back to a knockout by Dustin Poirier this year.

