Jake Paul Says He’s This Generation’s Mike Tyson Ahead Of Upcoming Fight
Jake Paul has described himself as this generation’s Mike Tyson ahead of his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley.
Having reached 3-0 in his boxing career, the 24-year-old YouTube personality has boldly asserted that he expects to have a similar impact on the world of boxing as legendary fighters such as Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather.
These comments were made during an interview with sports broadcaster Brian Custer on his podcast, The Last Stand with Brian Custer.
Showing apparently boundless confidence, Paul asserted that he is now ‘on a trajectory to become the biggest prize-fighter in the world’, boasting:
For the kids, I look like Mike Tyson, your grandpa had Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, your dad had Floyd Mayweather, this generation has Jake Paul.
So if they want to see a highlight reel knockout, they want to be a part of the viral conversation, so far that is what I have delivered. I put on a show and I do things different.
Paul went on to claim that those who ‘still think this is a gimmick’ will soon change their minds after this upcoming fight, and will ‘understand that this is the real deal’.
He continued:
I take this more seriously than a lot of real pro fighters do because the chip on my shoulder is shoulder, it’s a chip on shoulder, my knee, my head, I’m p***ed off for greatness.
I want this more than most pro fighters do, I go in there I spar three people at a time and they’ll get out and take their wraps off and take their shoes off.
As brash as it may be to compare himself to Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion has recently heaped praise on Paul, describing him as ‘a real good striker’ during a recent episode of his podcast.
Tyson said:
I think people do him a disservice when they go in there and say, ‘He’s blonde-haired and blue-eyed, he’s a white boy,’ and I think that also builds [hisopponent’s] courage up and causes them to get knocked out.
Jake’s gonna beat him. Woodley’s not a puncher like that, that’s why he wants to fight this guy, to get his last payday probably. I’m proud of them. Are they gonna fight? (Paul’s) fighting an experienced fighter. That’s so cool.
The fight between Paul and Woodley has been scheduled for 8pm ET on Sunday, August 29 (1am on Monday, 30 August for UK viewers), hosted at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland Ohio.
